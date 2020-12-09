 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
53 more T&D Region residents test positive for coronavirus
0 comments
alert top story

53 more T&D Region residents test positive for coronavirus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
coronavirus illustration

An additional 41 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control figures released Wednesday.

Also, eight more Bamberg County residents and three more Calhoun County residents have tested positive.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 2,139 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 26 additional confirmed deaths.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 223,140 and confirmed deaths to 4,280.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 41 new cases, 4,020 total cases and a total of 138 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 8 new cases, 786 total cases and a total of 38 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 3 new cases, 573 total cases and a total of 17 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: T&D editor's briefing 12-9-20

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News