52 new coronavirus cases in T&D Region

There are 52 new cases of coronavirus in The T&D Region, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in the region.

Statewide, there are 2,202 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 39 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 674,403 and confirmed deaths is 10,386.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 40 new cases, 12,325 total cases and a total of 287 deaths and 17 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 5 new cases, 1,809 total cases and a total of 58 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 7 new cases, 1,503 total cases and a total of 40 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.