52 more coronavirus cases in Orangeburg County

Orangeburg County has 52 more cases of the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Bamberg County has 11 more cases and Calhoun County has six.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 2,285 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 12 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 302,003 and confirmed deaths to 5,068.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 52 new cases, 5,253 total cases and a total of 154 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 11 new cases, 973 total cases and a total of 40 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 6 new cases, 828 total cases and a total of 17 deaths and 3 probable deaths.