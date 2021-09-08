$500,000 grant given for historic building Park Service money to help Wilkinson Hall

Constructed in 1938, the 16,000-square-foot Wilkinson Hall is amid the first phase of renovation and stabilization, which was funded in part by a $50,000 NPS grant received in 2020. In 2018, S.C. State received a $500,000 NPS grant to fund an initial assessment of Wilkinson, as well as the weatherization of the building.

The newest $500,000 NPS grant will go toward HVAC repairs. This project will analyze the current HVAC systems and install new heating and air conditioning if necessary.

South Carolina State University will contribute a non-federal match of $32,745.

Michael Allen, a 1982 S.C. State graduate who retired from the NPS, serves as a historic preservation specialist for the university and is responsible for ensuring that project tasks are completed in a timely manner.

“The restoration of Wilkinson Hall is a critical part of the preservation of the historic district of S.C. State University,” Allen said. “The National Park Service’s ongoing support of this worthwhile endeavor ensures that Wilkinson Hall will be protected and preserved for students, faculty, administrators and alumni to enjoy.”

Wilkinson Hall is amid the first phase of renovation and stabilization resulting from earlier NPS grants.

Since 1995, the NPS has awarded $77.6 million in grants to 66 HBCUs. Congress appropriates funding for the program through the Historic Preservation Fund. The HPF uses revenue from federal oil leases on the Outer Continental Shelf to provide assistance for a broad range of preservation projects.

