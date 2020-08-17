$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Someone purchased a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 in Orangeburg.

The Orangeburg winner was one of two Powerball players in South Carolina who came within one number of winning Saturday night’s jackpot, according to the S.C. Education Lottery.

A ticket sold in Greenwood for Saturday’s drawing is worth $150,000.

Gaz-Bah #14 on Chestnut Street in Orangeburg sold the $50,000 ticket.

Both tickets matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number to win $50,000. The Greenwood player purchased PowerPlay for an additional $1 to see their prize tripled to $150,000 when a “3” multiplier was selected.

Saturday’s Powerball numbers were 5-12-34-45-56. The Powerball was 3.

More than to 9,100 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $150,000.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is $22 million. The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number are 1 in 913,129.

Net proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions and payment to contractors for goods and services.

