$50,000 lottery ticket sold in Orangeburg

A Powerball ticket sold in Orangeburg for Wednesday’s drawing is worth $50,000.

The ticket was purchased at the Quick Pantry #51 store at 2780 St. Matthews Road.

Wednesday’s numbers were 19-28-39-42-57. Powerball was 17.

More than to 9,400 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $50,000.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number are 1 in 913,129.

The estimated jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is $150 million.

Net proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.

