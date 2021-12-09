5 test positive for coronavirus in Orangeburg County

Five more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D region.

Statewide, there were 664 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 12 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 741,062 and confirmed deaths is 12,411.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 5 new cases, 13,255 total cases and a total of 318 deaths and 22 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,931 total cases and a total of 61 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,570 total cases and a total of 43 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.