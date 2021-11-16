5 new coronavirus cases in region

Five more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in The T&D Region, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in the region.

Statewide, there are 350 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and eight confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 727,981 and confirmed deaths is 12,141.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 4 new cases, 13,139 total cases and a total of 316 deaths and 20 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,924 total cases and a total of 60 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,552 total cases and a total of 43 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.