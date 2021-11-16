 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

5 new coronavirus cases in region

  • 0
coronavirus illustration

Five more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in The T&D Region, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in the region.

Statewide, there are 350 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and eight confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 727,981 and confirmed deaths is 12,141.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 4 new cases, 13,139 total cases and a total of 316 deaths and 20 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,924 total cases and a total of 60 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,552 total cases and a total of 43 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Neeses man dies in crash

Neeses man dies in crash

A 22-year-old Neeses man has been identified as the driver killed in Saturday night’s crash in the Cordova area.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts infrastructure bill on rusty NH bridge

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News