5 new coronavirus cases in region

Four more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Orangeburg County, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

One more Calhoun County resident also tested positive.

No additional deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 524 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and seven additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 172,216 and confirmed deaths to 3,736.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 4 new cases, 3,373 total cases and a total of 130 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 694 total cases and a total of 34 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 508 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 2 probable deaths.