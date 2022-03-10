5 more die of COVID in region

Four more Orangeburg County residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Also, a Calhoun County resident has died of COVID.

Statewide, there were 150 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 57 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 1,146,539 and confirmed deaths is 14,744.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 2 new cases, 19,558 total cases and a total of 367 deaths and 43 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 2,790 total cases and a total of 65 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 2,331 total cases and a total of 49 deaths and 12 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.