5 more COVID deaths in T&D Region

Five additional T&D Region residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The deaths include:

• Bamberg County – 1

• Calhoun County – 2

• Orangeburg County – 2

There was also one more “probable” coronavirus death in Orangeburg County.

In addition, there are 57 new cases of COVID-19 in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 3,554 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 73 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 600,360 and confirmed deaths is 9,361.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 43 new cases, 10,972 total cases and a total of 259 deaths and 12 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 14 new cases, 1,639 total cases and a total of 55 deaths and one probable death.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,411 total cases and a total of 36 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.