5 more coronavirus deaths in region; two probable COVID deaths in Orangeburg

Five additional residents of The T&D Region have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The deaths included:
• A Bamberg County resident in the 65 and over age category who died Feb. 2.
• A Calhoun County resident in the 65 and older age category who died Jan. 29.
• A Calhoun County resident in the 65 and over age category who died Feb. 1.
• An Orangeburg County resident in the 65 and older age category who died Jan. 24.
• An Orangeburg County resident in the 65 and older age category who died Jan. 29.
Orangeburg County also added two probable coronavirus deaths:
• A resident in the 35 to 64 age category who died Jan. 11.
• A resident in the 65 and older age category who died Jan. 18.
In addition, 59 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with one more Calhoun County resident and seven more Bamberg County residents.
Statewide, there are 2,735 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 76 additional confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 426,580 and confirmed deaths to 7,149.
The totals by county are:
• Orangeburg County: 59 new cases, 7,747 total cases and a total of 201 deaths and 4 probable deaths.
• Bamberg County: 7 new cases, 1,301 total cases and a total of 48 deaths.
• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,101 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 6 probable deaths.