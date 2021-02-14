5 more coronavirus deaths in region; two probable COVID deaths in Orangeburg

Five additional residents of The T&D Region have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The deaths included:

• A Bamberg County resident in the 65 and over age category who died Feb. 2.

• A Calhoun County resident in the 65 and older age category who died Jan. 29.

• A Calhoun County resident in the 65 and over age category who died Feb. 1.

• An Orangeburg County resident in the 65 and older age category who died Jan. 24.

• An Orangeburg County resident in the 65 and older age category who died Jan. 29.

Orangeburg County also added two probable coronavirus deaths:

• A resident in the 35 to 64 age category who died Jan. 11.

• A resident in the 65 and older age category who died Jan. 18.

In addition, 59 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with one more Calhoun County resident and seven more Bamberg County residents.