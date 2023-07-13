Five people were injured in a crash near Santee on Thursday around 1:11 p.m., according to Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Among the injured are four student-athletes who were passengers on a Florence School District 3 activity bus and their driver, a Lake City High School football coach, according to Brian Huckabee, FSD3 director of communications, technology and facilities.

Huckabee said the minibus was returning to Lake City from a football camp at South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.

Huckabee said the student-athletes have minor injuries.

The driver of the bus was taken by helicopter to Prisma Health Richland, Glover said.

Two of the student-athletes were taken by ambulance to MUSC Health-Orangeburg and the other two student-athletes were taken by ambulance to McLeod Health in Clarendon County, she said.

According to Florence School District 3, one of the student-athletes involved is 17 years old while the other three are 16. Two attend Lake City High School and the other two are students at J. Paul Truluck Creative Arts and Science Magnet School.

Glover said the bus was traveling north on U.S. Highway 301 while a tractor-trailer was going west on Bonner Avenue.

Glover said the bus and the tractor-trailer collided.

The driver of the tractor-trailer wasn’t injured, she said.

The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.