49 more T&D Region residents test positive for coronavirus

An additional 38 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Orangeburg County, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Three more Bamberg County residents and eight more Calhoun County residents have also tested positive.

No new deaths were reported Wednesday.

Statewide, there are 2,323 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 42 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 280,024 and confirmed deaths to 4,846.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 38 new cases, 4,860 total cases and a total of 146 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 3 new cases, 921 total cases and a total of 39 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 8 new cases, 762 total cases and a total of 17 deaths and 3 probable deaths.