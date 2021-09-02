 Skip to main content
47 more coronavirus cases in region
47 more coronavirus cases in region

An additional 47 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in The T&D Region, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in the region.

Statewide, there are 3,572 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 44 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 604,166 and confirmed deaths is 9,403.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 40 new cases, 11,062 total cases and a total of 259 deaths and 12 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 1,654 total cases and a total of 55 deaths and one probable death.

• Calhoun County: 5 new cases, 1,419 total cases and a total of 36 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.

Everything you need to know about COVID-19 vaccination
