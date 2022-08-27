46 youth take part in Bethlehem Summer Enrichment Program

One of the major concerns of the communities is “quality education” for their children.

For communities to be healthy and sustainable over time, it is essential that their children have a holistic quality education -- i.e., they must be educated academically, culturally and socially.

Schools are the primary source of formal education for children, but due to many reasons and limited resources, schools, by themselves, are not always in a position to fully provide children the holistic education they need to become successful in life. This creates the need for other community-based organizations to assist in the education process.

As a community partner, Bethlehem Baptist Union Inc. is committed to sponsoring a Summer Enrichment Program for youth in its service area, annually, to enhance their development of the educational, cultural and social skills they need to be successful in life.

The objective of the program is to provide youth educational, cultural and social training and experiences beyond what they receive through their normal school curriculums.

The vision of Bethlehem Baptist Union is that at the end of the two-week session, youth will leave the program with a greater sense of empowerment in terms of the ability for greater academic achievement, improved social relationships and cultural appreciation, and the awareness of a variety of career opportunities that might be available for them in life.

The program this year was held July 18-29 at Bethlehem Union Building in Denmark. Forty-six youths in grades six through nine from Allendale, Bamberg and Barnwell counties and the surrounding area participated in the two-week program which was held 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Students attended breakout sessions each day for training in life skills education (character development), financial literacy education, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), career exploration education, art and recreation.

The program also included a field trip to Savannah River Site Museum, Café Scientifique-Aiken, Aiken Center for African American History, Art and Culture, and Aiken Center for the Arts.

Twenty-eight community adult volunteers participated in the program. The instructors for the program were active and retired schoolteachers, instructors from Denmark Technical College School of Industrial and Related Technologies, and associates of Auxilium Community Development Corporation. Guest presenters for the program were: Master Sgt. (retired) Phillip Robinson, JROTC instructor; Dr. Kendall Kirk, Clemson Edisto Research and Educational Center; Juan Maultsby, Orangeburg-Calhoun College; Lt. Erik Kirkland, Barnwell County Sheriff’s Department; Cecil J. Williams, a local renowned photographer, author and publisher; Willie Morgan of the University of South Carolina Partners for Minorities in Engineering and Computer Science; Attorney Tiffany Freeman, Denmark firefighters, and mentors Brandon Jamison, S. Francis, and Terry Murvin.

Based on the level of student participation and engagement in the program, the results of surveys completed by the students and faculty, and parental comments, the 2022 Summer Enrichment Program was a great success. A video that summarizes the entire program can be viewed on Bethlehem Baptist Union website at www.bethlehemunion.org

Bethlehem Baptist Union, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) faith-based cooperative organization composed of 15 churches located in Allendale, Bamberg and Barnwell counties. The Summer Enrichment Program was financially supported by Bethlehem Baptist Union churches, contributions from individuals, businesses and the donations and grants received from USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture), Dominion Energy Inc., Bamberg County School District, Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of South Carolina, Bethlehem Baptist Union, Bamberg, County Recreation Department, A.H. Plumbin, LLC.; Walmart Inc.; Home Federal Savings and Loan Association, and the Tri-County Community Foundation.