45 new coronavirus cases in T&D Region

An additional 45 T&D Region residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The figures cover a three-day period. No new deaths were reported in the T&D Region during that period.

Statewide, there were 2,520 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 70 confirmed deaths over the three-day period.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 711,874 and confirmed deaths is 11,531.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 38 new cases, 12,890 total cases and a total of 305 deaths and 19 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 5 new cases, 1,880 total cases and a total of 60 deaths and three probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 1,533 total cases and a total of 42 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.