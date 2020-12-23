42 more coronavirus cases in T&D Region

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reports that 27 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Six more Bamberg County residents and nine more Calhoun County residents have also tested positive.

No new deaths have been reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 3,599 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 49 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 261,024 and confirmed deaths to 4,651.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 27 new cases, 4,534 total cases and a total of 145 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 6 new cases, 868 total cases and a total of 38 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 9 new cases, 712 total cases and a total of 17 deaths and 2 probable deaths.