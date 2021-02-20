 Skip to main content
41 new coronavirus cases in region
An additional 37 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Also, two more Bamberg County and two more Calhoun County residents have also tested positive.

No additional deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 1,617 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 26 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 434,589 and confirmed deaths to 7,352.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 37 new cases, 8,042 total cases and a total of 206 deaths and 4 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 1,325 total cases and a total of 48 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 1,113 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 6 probable deaths.

