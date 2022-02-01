41 more COVID cases in region

An additional 41 T&D Region residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No additional deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 3,322 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 26 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 1,094,470 and confirmed deaths is 13,326.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 37 new cases, 18,768 total cases and a total of 333 deaths and 30 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 2,695 total cases and a total of 61 deaths and 6 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 3 new cases, 2,234 total cases and a total of 44 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.