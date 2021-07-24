40 years and staying the course: Since 1981, family, employees are key for Southern Welders

Perhaps the biggest change the company has experienced has been in the growth of the internet and technology.

"It used to be that salespeople would have to be educated constantly in order to give value to companies on welding equipment and industrial gas applications, but with the internet, a salesperson's job becomes much more about curating information and being able to help get things done as fast as possible," Aubrey said.

"Another major change that I made almost immediately upon taking over was upgrading our company to a $60,000 computer system in order to help our people on the ground get to the applicable info ASAP instead of digging through price files and catalogs constantly."

"Other factors have also changed things over time, of course, notably globalization and some drying up of industry in our country.But fortunately we've been insulated from that due to the nature of our business," Aubrey continued. "It's hard for Amazon to deliver industrial gases, thankfully."

Longevity has not been without challenges, with employee turnover being one of them.