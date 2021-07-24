40 years and staying the course: Since 1981, family, employees are key for Southern Welders

An Orangeburg-based family-owned welding supply company is celebrating its 40th year in business.
Southern Welders Supply Company, founded in 1981, is a multibranch company that offers bulk, cylinder and specialty gases with equipment, electrodes wire and industrial supplies. The company's Orangeburg office is located on Seal Street off Rowesville Road.
Through ups and downs over the past 40 years, SWS has continued to take pride in "being there for everything needed by the welder."
"We pride ourselves on service and consistency, and we aren't a business partner that will completely change attitudes because there's a new regional manager suddenly in charge," said Jan "Aubrey" Fogle, part-owner. "I'm deeply thankful to our customers from the bottom of my heart. They've helped my family and my business family maintain a comfortable standard of living, and it truly means the world to all of us here."
"Business is a two-way street, so I'd hope they'd be as pleased to have us as we are to have them," Aubrey said about customers. "If there's anything we could be doing better for them, our salespeople would love to hear it."
SWS sells industrial welding gases, arc welding equipment, oxy/fuel cutting, brazing and welding equipment, mig, tig, plasma machines, accessories and consumables, safety and protective equipment and clothing, hand and power tools, abrasives, repair parts and hydrostatic testing.
The company also provides equipment such as cylinders and nitrogen and blender boxes.
To celebrate the business anniversary milestone, Aubrey said the company may put together a cookout for employees.
In the beginning
SWS was founded by brothers William I. and Jan A. Fogle.
The brothers grew up on a dairy farm but with the eventual sale of the farm, Jan got a job after college with a conglomerate called National Welders Supply.
"It wasn't long before he figured he could do that kind of business on his own," Aubrey said about his father.
With the remaining family money, Jan opened up Southern Welders Supply Co. in Orangeburg in 1981 on Broughton Street. After a few years, Bill joined his efforts.
Company growth
Jan initially ran the business by himself before eventually bringing in a friend from the dairy farm, Muck Morgan.
The business grew and expanded by 1985 to its second retail location at Broad Street Extension in Sumter.
In 1991, SWS relocated its Sumter operations to a newly built 20,000-square-foot plant and retail location.
SWS expanded to Florence in 1994.
The company's headquarters would later move to its current corporate Seal Street location with a 15,000-square-foot filling plant. It later added a fourth retail store in Myrtle Beach.
Today, Southern Welders employs 24.
Jan Fogle passed away in 2011 from a stroke. It was then that Jan took over his father's business at the age of 29.
Bill Fogle remained involved in the Sumter location until failing health caused him to retire. He passed away last year.
"This year we've put their pictures in all of our stores to honor their legacy and what they've passed down to their family and communities," Aubrey said.
All in the family
Today, SWS is owned by Jan and his cousin, Tamara Tootle.
Jan's other cousin, Austin, 30, is involved with the company's Myrtle Beach branch.
Jan's aunt, Lajean Beemer, also worked in the company for quite a few years.
"She has been invaluable to me after dad's death in helping me understand how to best lead the company," Aubrey said.
Surviving 40 years
As with any business, the years have brought with them challenges and successes.
Perhaps the biggest change the company has experienced has been in the growth of the internet and technology.
"It used to be that salespeople would have to be educated constantly in order to give value to companies on welding equipment and industrial gas applications, but with the internet, a salesperson's job becomes much more about curating information and being able to help get things done as fast as possible," Aubrey said.
"Another major change that I made almost immediately upon taking over was upgrading our company to a $60,000 computer system in order to help our people on the ground get to the applicable info ASAP instead of digging through price files and catalogs constantly."
"Other factors have also changed things over time, of course, notably globalization and some drying up of industry in our country.But fortunately we've been insulated from that due to the nature of our business," Aubrey continued. "It's hard for Amazon to deliver industrial gases, thankfully."
Longevity has not been without challenges, with employee turnover being one of them.
"Of course, as my Aunt Lajean would say, you can't have the tail wagging the dog, and employees can't be calling the shots to the employers of the world, but my point is that every company is only as good as the people involved in making it run," Aubrey said. "If we continue to have the people we've been blessed with so far, or at least the same quality of people, we'll do fine in almost any challenge."
Aubrey says doing business in Orangeburg has been consistent over the years.
"It's somewhere in the middle of a city and a town, which for us means that it's a reliable base but there's a need to reach further than the county limits to grow and be stable," he said. "Its location is definitely a plus in the middle of Columbia and Charleston, but we've really found success as part of the broader business ecosystem that snakes through almost every town in South Carolina, no matter how small."
Aubrey said the continued success of Southern Welders Supply can be credited to Jan and Bill Fogle for "building up a business with a solid foundation and a terrific work culture."
"Our employees stay long term because we offer careers instead of hourly employment," Aubrey said. "To be frank, the key to SWS being in business for 40 years has been its owners' willingness to stick with it and not accept a payout from a national or multinational competitor, as have so many smaller welding equipment and gas suppliers across the country."
"Consolidation into big companies has been a long-term trend in the United States, but we've declined to participate in it," Aubrey said. "We're the largest company in our industry that's owned and operated by South Carolinians as far as I know, and we're very proud of that fact."