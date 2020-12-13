40 more Orangeburg County residents test positive for coronavirus

Another 40 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control figures released Sunday.

Six Bamberg County residents and 12 Calhoun County residents have also tested positive.

Statewide, there are 2,924 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 44 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 234,392 and confirmed deaths to 4,387.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 40 new cases, 4,199 total cases and a total of 139 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 6 new cases, 812 total cases and a total of 38 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 12 new cases, 624 total cases and a total of 17 deaths and 2 probable deaths.