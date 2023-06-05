A 4-year-old has been identified as the person who died after being struck by a pickup truck on Friday afternoon.

Lorelei Klopp of Belfast Ave., Holly Hill, died of injuries sustained from being struck by a motor vehicle, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

The incident took place at about 3:26 p.m. near the 200 block of Belfast Avenue, according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A 2020 Dodge pickup was traveling south on private property when it struck a pedestrian standing on private property, Pye said.

The driver of the pickup was not injured.