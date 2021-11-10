 Skip to main content
4 T&D Region residents test positive for COVID
4 T&D Region residents test positive for COVID

Four more T&D Region residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 190 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 19 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 724,945 and confirmed deaths is 12,039.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 3 new cases, 13,094 total cases and a total of 314 deaths and 20 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,916 total cases and a total of 60 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,550 total cases and a total of 43 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.

Concerned about COVID-19?

