4 more state residents die of virus; DHEC releases estimated cases by ZIP code in Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday announced 183 new cases of the coronavirus in the state and four additional deaths.
The additional deaths occurred in patients who were elderly with underlying health conditions. The individuals were residents from Anderson, Horry, Richland and Spartanburg counties.
The total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina is 2,232. DHEC reports 48 have died.
DHEC reported Orangeburg County had one additional person test positive for the disease. A total of 28 have now tested positive in the county, with no deaths.
The county has an estimated 205 cases and a total of 233 possible cases. Estimated cases are calculated based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
The cases are in ZIP codes serving the following areas:
• Bowman (29018) – 6 estimated cases
• Cameron (29030) – 3 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 2 cases, 18 estimated cases
• Cordova (29039) – 6 estimated cases
• Elloree (29047) -- 1 case, 3 estimated cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 6 estimated cases
• Holly Hill (29059) –1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Neeses (29107) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• North (29112) – 3 cases, 17 estimated
• Norway (29113) – 6 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 11 cases, 68 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 5 cases, 30 estimated cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 6 estimated cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 1 estimated cases
• Salley (29137) – 2 estimated cases
• Santee (29142) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Springfield (29146) – 4 estimated cases
• Vance (29163) – 6 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 1 case, 5 estimated cases
• Unknown – 2 cases
Bamberg County had five people test positive for the coronavirus with an estimated 37 cases. No one has died of coronavirus there.
The cases are in ZIP codes serving the following areas:
• Bamberg (29003) – 2 cases, 12 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 1 case
• Denmark (29042) – 2 cases, 12 estimated cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 6 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 1 estimated case
• Smoaks (29481) – 1 estimated case
• Olar (29843) – 4 estimated cases
Calhoun County had had five reported cases and one death from the coronavirus. It has an estimated 42 cases.
The cases are in ZIP codes serving the following areas:
Cameron (29030) – 2 cases, 9 estimated cases
Elloree (29047) – 3 estimated cases
Gaston (29053) – 3 estimated cases
North (29112) – 1 estimated case
Orangeburg (29118) – 1 estimated case
St. Matthews (29135) – 3 cases, 18 estimated cases
Sandy Run (29160) – 8 estimated cases
As of April 5, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 7,950 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 923 were positive and 7,027 were negative.
A total of 21,384 tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.
As of April 5, 5,944 hospital beds are available and 6,202 are utilized, which is a 51.1 percent statewide hospital bed utilization rate. The overall trend this week has been in greater hospital bed availability, specifically a 7.2 percent decrease in hospital bed utilization since March 23.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
• Monitoring for symptoms
• Practicing social distancing
• Avoiding touching frequently touched items
• Regularly washing your hands
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their health care provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
