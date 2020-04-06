4 more state residents die of virus; DHEC releases estimated cases by ZIP code in Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday announced 183 new cases of the coronavirus in the state and four additional deaths.

The additional deaths occurred in patients who were elderly with underlying health conditions. The individuals were residents from Anderson, Horry, Richland and Spartanburg counties.

The total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina is 2,232. DHEC reports 48 have died.

DHEC reported Orangeburg County had one additional person test positive for the disease. A total of 28 have now tested positive in the county, with no deaths.

The county has an estimated 205 cases and a total of 233 possible cases. Estimated cases are calculated based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.

The cases are in ZIP codes serving the following areas:

• Bowman (29018) – 6 estimated cases

• Cameron (29030) – 3 estimated cases

• Cope (29038) – 2 cases, 18 estimated cases

• Cordova (29039) – 6 estimated cases