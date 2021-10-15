4 more COVID deaths in Orangeburg County; DHEC: County also has ‘probable’ coronavirus death

Four more Orangeburg County residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Also, another person probably died of coronavirus, DHEC said.

Statewide, there are 987 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 106 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 709,073 and confirmed deaths is 11,461.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 12 new cases, 12,851 total cases and a total of 305 deaths and 19 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 6 new cases, 1,875 total cases and a total of 60 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,530 total cases and a total of 42 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.