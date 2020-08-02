4-H program keeps Pinckney’s legacy of leadership alive

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The S.C. 4-H Pinckney Leadership Conference hosted its first virtual Leadership Roundup in June, providing a platform for students nationwide to gather and learn how they can continue to lead amid the current challenges the country faces.

“The more we talked with students, the more we saw a need to help them navigate through this historic moment of time,” said Rushawnda Olden, 4-H Pinckney Leadership program director. “Being the five-year anniversary of the passing of Sen. (Clementa) Pinckney, I felt like this would be a great opportunity to honor his life and continue his legacy of building youth leaders.”

For one participant in the leadership conference, however, the tragedy of the Charleston AME church massacre on June 17, 2015, hit particularly close to home.

Eliana Pinckney is the daughter of the late Sen. Pinckney, the church’s senior pastor and one of nine African Americans killed during Bible study by white supremacist Dylan Roof on that date. Now 16 years old and a rising senior at Dreher High School, Eliana was 11 when her father was murdered.

For Eliana and those around her, the program holds special meaning, not only because of their relationships with the senator but also because of the values it espouses.