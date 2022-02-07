 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 die of COVID in region

COVID

Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-sections through the viral genome, seen as black dots.

 CDC/ Hannah A Bullock; Azaibi Tamin

Four more people have died of the coronavirus in The T&D Region, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. The figures cover a three-day period.

Three of the deaths occurred in Orangeburg County and one of the deaths occurred in Bamberg County.

Also, there was one probable COVID-19 death in Bamberg County and one in Calhoun County.

DHEC reported 239 new cases of the coronavirus in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there were 10,315 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 99 confirmed deaths over the three-day period.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 1,116,964 and confirmed deaths is 13,626.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 193 new cases, 19,108 total cases and a total of 344 deaths and 32 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 26 new cases, 2,746 total cases and a total of 62 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 20 new cases, 2,266 total cases and a total of 44 deaths and 11 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.

