4 deaths, one probable death of coronavirus in Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun counties

Several more residents of The T&D Region have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The residents include one elderly Orangeburg County resident, two elderly Bamberg County residents and one middle-aged Bamberg County resident. An elderly Calhoun County resident probably died of the coronavirus.
In addition, Orangeburg County has 43 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Bamberg County has four and Calhoun County has 16.
Statewide, there are 1,170 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 25 additional confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 80,856 and confirmed deaths to 1,436.
Orangeburg County now has 1,892 total cases, 11,622 estimated cases and a total of 47 deaths and 1 probable death.
Bamberg County now has 360 total cases, 2,211 estimated cases and a total of 9 deaths.
Calhoun County now has 274 total cases, 1,683 estimated cases and a total of 2 deaths and 2 probable deaths.
Here are the case totals for ZIP codes in The T&D Region:
• Bowman (29018) – 0 new cases, 68 total cases, 418 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 0 new cases, 44 total cases, 270 estimated cases
• Cordova (29039) – 0 new cases, 67 total cases, 412 estimated cases
• Elloree (29047) – 1 new case, 104 total cases, 639 estimated cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 3 new cases, 75 total cases, 461 estimated cases
• Holly Hill (29059) – 4 new cases, 112 total cases, 688 estimated cases
• Neeses (29107) – 0 new cases, 38 total cases, 233 estimated cases
• North (29112) – 1 new case, 125 total cases, 768 estimated cases
• Norway (29113) – 3 new cases, 35 total cases, 215 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 17 new cases, 672 total cases, 4,128 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 9 new cases, 316 total cases, 1,941 estimated cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 0 new cases, 17 total cases, 104 estimated cases
• Salley (29137) – 1 new case, 30 total cases, 184 estimated cases
• Santee (29142) – 2 new cases, 115 total cases, 706 estimated cases
• Springfield (29146) – 2 new cases, 17 total cases, 104 estimated cases
• Vance (29163) – 1 new case, 49 total cases, 301 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 0 new cases, 45 total cases, 276 estimated cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 2 new cases, 202 total cases, 1,241 estimated cases
• Denmark (29042) – 1 new case, 124 total cases, 762 estimated cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 0 new cases, 17 total cases, 104 estimated cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 0 new cases, 62 total cases, 381 estimated cases
• Olar (29843) – 1 new case, 12 total cases, 74 estimated cases
• Cameron (29030) – 0 new cases, 49 total cases, 301 estimated cases
• Gaston (29053) – 1 new case, 324 total cases, 1,990 estimated cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 15 new cases, 211 total cases, 1,296 estimated cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 3 new cases, 98 total cases, 602 estimated cases
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
