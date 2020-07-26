4 deaths, one probable death of coronavirus in Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun counties

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Several more residents of The T&D Region have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The residents include one elderly Orangeburg County resident, two elderly Bamberg County residents and one middle-aged Bamberg County resident. An elderly Calhoun County resident probably died of the coronavirus.

In addition, Orangeburg County has 43 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Bamberg County has four and Calhoun County has 16.

Statewide, there are 1,170 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 25 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 80,856 and confirmed deaths to 1,436.

Orangeburg County now has 1,892 total cases, 11,622 estimated cases and a total of 47 deaths and 1 probable death.

Bamberg County now has 360 total cases, 2,211 estimated cases and a total of 9 deaths.

Calhoun County now has 274 total cases, 1,683 estimated cases and a total of 2 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

Here are the case totals for ZIP codes in The T&D Region: