4 candidates seek at-large Orangeburg County school board seat

Four candidates are seeking to be the District 9 representative on the Orangeburg County School District board.

Incumbent Debora B. Brunson is facing three challengers, including Rose Marie Higginbotham Craft, Rose V. Pelzer and Diedra R. Sharrow, in the Nov. 8 election.

The ninth seat on the Orangeburg County School Board is at-large, meaning every voter in the county can cast a ballot in that race.

Debora B. Brunson

Brunson is seeking her second four-year term on the school board.

“I believe that we’ve done a lot to move the district forward. It’s my desire to continue with some initiatives that we’ve put in place. I think that moving the district forward with quality education for all of our students and all of our employees is important, and being able to do that in a safe environment,” she said.

She said the district has had great accomplishments, including with families and staff navigating the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, and that she wants to continue to operate within the district in “an atmosphere of transparency as well as honesty.”

“I’m most proud of some of the opportunities that we’ve been able to provide for our children and their families, as well as employees. We have the student apprenticeship program and our mentoring programs that we’re doing. We’ve created these magnet academies, and we have the tutoring programs during and after school,” Brunson said.

“What we’ve been able to do with e-learning has just been phenomenal. Through the Early College program that we have for our students, by the time they graduate high school, they can also graduate with an associate’s degree from (Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College),” she said.

A Grow Orangeburg program has also been successful, Brunson said. .

“We’re growing our employees. We have teacher assistants who’ve become certified through the program. ... Then, we do a monthly recognition of our students and employees. So those are some things that I’m most proud of,” she said.

Brunson said the district’s release from fiscal watch by the state Department of Education has been another noteworthy achievement.

“We were able to do that over a year’s period, which is basically unheard of. So I think that we’re being very frugal with the district finances. A lot of times people don’t realize ... that these monies come to the district in various categories. They can only be spent for what they’re meant to be spent for,” she said.

She continued, “While we still face some challenges, we’ve made some great strides. This issue with teacher shortage is not only plaguing our district, but districts all over the country. People are just not going into education anymore, but I think we’ve done a phenomenal job. I would still like to continue along that vein and make sure that we’re able to keep a very low teacher-student ratio in the classroom.”

The Orangeburg native who attended the public schools of Orangeburg County said she takes pride in serving the school district. She said it is well on its way to becoming one of the state’s premier school districts.

“I attended the public schools here. I spent my entire career working and serving in the county. My children attended the public schools here, my grandchildren attended the public schools here. I’ve got a vested interest in making sure that student achievement is one of my top priorities,” she said.

Brunson said consolidation has gone well.

“I do know that there are other districts who are in the process of consolidating that have used Orangeburg County as the model for consolidation. Orangeburg is a large amount of land space to consolidate, and when you think about all of the challenges that we’ve had in bringing three separate districts together, I think that we’ve done a phenomenal job with that,” she said.

Brunson said there are improvements to be made in reducing teacher-student ratios and being able to pay teachers more, but she said unfunded state mandates create their own burden on the district.

“One of the things that disturbs me with that is that the state makes all of these mandates, but they don’t attach funding to the mandate. ... For instance, the $4,000 that they wanted the teachers to have. You want to mandate that, but you don’t attach the money for that in order to do that. For a poor, rural district, that’s impossible to do because the funding isn’t there,” she said. “So I would like to see our responsible partners in the legislature fund schools at the level that they need to be funded so that we can be successful.”

Brunson said she would also like the state to come up with ways to assist teachers in obtaining their professional certification.

“I would like to see the state come up with something to help with this teacher shortage. I know personally there are numerous teachers out there who graduated and they can’t get their certification because they’ve missed the score [by a few points],” she said.

Brunson, a licensed professional counselor, has worked 45 years in education, including 20 years in the former Orangeburg School District 5 and 25 years in the former Orangeburg School District 3. She has worked as a teacher, school counselor, assistant principal, principal and district office director.

“You ought to know something about education for any board that you serve on. I chair the county tourism board also, but I’ve got 45 years of experience in education ... and I’ve got nine areas of certification to include superintendent. I have experience working with schools, families, children and curriculum. ... I think I come well equipped to serve on the school board,” she said.

The mother of two and grandmother of four received her B.A. degree in elementary and special education from South Carolina State University. She also received her master’s degree in advanced counseling and a doctorate degree in educational administration from S.C. State.

Rose Marie Higginbotham Craft

The Orangeburg resident is a social studies teacher at Bamberg-Ehrhardt Middle School, but is no stranger to Orangeburg schools.

“I’ve been teaching school since 1986 all over Orangeburg County. Right now I’m in Bamberg County teaching. I’ve been over in Bamberg for nine years,” Craft said.

She said she’s running to make sure fiscal accountability is maintained.

“I would like to use the money that our school system has in the most wise way. I think the most wise way to use this money is to make sure that every child has the academic skills to be successful after graduating from high school,” Craft said.

“I know there’s a shortage of teachers, but I would like to see the children get meaningful summer school to catch the children up to at least their grade level in reading and math especially. All the subject areas need attention, but if you can’t read, you’re going to have a hard life when they get out there in the jobs,” she said.

Craft continued, “And math, too. If somebody doesn’t know basic math, they’re eventually going to be taken advantage of eventually by somebody financially during their adult life. I see so many children basically struggling because they’ve been pushed on and they can’t read at grade level.”

She said the county school district’s $190 million school construction and upgrade plan that is up for a referendum vote on Nov. 8 is not feasible.

“Maybe some areas need new schools, but I think that a lot of that money could be more wisely used to try to get these children into summer school. Not just in front of a computer in summer school, but in front of a live teacher teaching,” Craft said.

She said she would work to ensure academic achievement is a priority.

“If students barely graduate from high school, they might be able to get some kind of gainful employment, but if they can’t perform, they’re not going to move up in that employment if they don’t know the basic information of reading and writing and math,” Craft said.

“How our government works is another thing. I used to teach U.S. history and government. So I’m big on that, too, because, of course, a lot of people think government doesn’t affect them, but it most certainly does,” she said.

She said she has probably heard more negative than positive about district consolidation.

“I’ve probably heard more negative than positive. Of course, they’ve been working on that for about 25 years in stages. I think that the local areas would still rather be in charge of their local schools instead of having somebody a little bit further away from what’s going on in their local area,” she said.

Craft said addressing school safety is another of her priorities, noting that her experience in education equips her to handle the job of a school board member.

“I’ve been at a number of different schools: O-W, Bowman Elementary, The Technology Center, Orangeburg Preparatory School, and I did adult ed for a while when my children were real little in Orangeburg County,” she said.

The married mother of two grown daughters has a message for the voters.

“I’d appreciate their vote. I’ll do a good job. I’ll be responsive to their concerns and their suggestions. I’ve got a master’s in social studies education from South Carolina State, and I’ve got a bachelor’s degree in administrative management, which is basically business, from Clemson. I feel like I can look at it a little bit from a business point of view and a lot from an education view,” she said.

Rose V. Pelzer

The Orangeburg resident and retired educator is seeking a seat on the school board “to ensure that all children in the district are receiving the best education equitably across the district.”

“This year we had some issues in communities that felt that they did not have the proper information as far as the school closings and etc. Along with the board members, hopefully I can help bridge that gap and bring more parental involvement in the schools to the board so that we can have a say in how their children are being educated and what is actually happening in the schools. That is one of the primary reasons I’m running,” Pelzer said.

Pelzer has worked in education for more than 40 years, including as a classroom teacher, assistant principal and principal. She is a former principal of Lake Marion High School.

“I spent a lot time in Orangeburg 3, where I was a former principal of the Lake Marion High School. We had great successes. Some of those things no longer exist, even some of the programming and academic standards, even the graduation rate has decreased. We’ve lost a lot of students for some reason. It could be some due to the pandemic, but just a lot of drop out,” Pelzer said.

“A lot of things need to be addressed. I just want to help so that we can build a viable school system that will prepare students to be career ready or college ready so that they can bring those experiences back to Orangeburg County so that we can have a better Orangeburg County overall,” she said.

Pelzer said that she’d also like to see more parental involvement.

“I think a lot of parental involvement is not there, and some of that was felt when we learned that some of the schools were closing, and a lot of the parents didn’t even know about it. These community forums. Communication is a concern. So we need a better vehicle to communicate with parents,” she said.

She continued, “I don’t know. It’s just a lot. The district seems to be top heavy. We have a lot of teacher vacancies. We need to do a better job with recruitment, not just in state with colleges, but we need to venture out of state like some of the other districts do.

“I’ve been in six different districts, even in two out of state, and it’s not just locally, but you have to venture out to get teachers to come. Then providing incentives for teachers. The salary needs to be competitive with other districts.”

Pelzer said her educational experience, which includes work at the district level, makes her a good candidate for the school board.

“I’ve managed a $6.5 million grant for Orangeburg 3 when they got the magnet school programs. I’ve worked in Wake County (Public Schools in Raleigh, N.C.) and managed 33 schools myself as a director of magnet programs. So with all the experience I have, I feel like I’m qualified to help students academically, to help with teacher recruitment, to help with curriculum, and to help even with fiscal resources,” she said.

The Santee native is a graduate of Holly Hill High School and received her B.S. degree in biology with a minor in education from Claflin University. She later earned a master’s degree in school administration with a minor in special education from South Carolina State University.

“I did attend the University of Maryland for some of the administrative courses. I worked in Maryland for 16 years in Prince Georges County Public Schools. Then I moved back home, where I worked in Richland 2. Then I came to Orangeburg, and then I got a job in Wake County. Then I came back to Orangeburg again in Orangeburg 3. So I have about 14 years in Orangeburg 3,” Pelzer said.

About her vision for the school district, she said, “I want to definitely make sure that we increase some of the programs that we have for students, especially at the high school level that are going to make them career ready. With all the growth that is coming in Orangeburg County, we’ve got to have a strong public school district,” she said.

She is the mother of two sons.

Diedra R. Sharrow

The Orangeburg resident lived in Charlotte for more than a decade before coming back to her hometown. She said running for school board is part of her way of giving back to the community.

“I lived in Charlotte for about 12 years. I moved back home about a year ago. I’m running because I actually have nieces and nephews in the school district (and) coach (basketball) for the City Parks and Rec Department. I have a lot of interaction with children and the school system,” Sharrow said.

“I wanted to be a positive pillar in the community. Being back in the county which I adore, I had to sit down and talk to myself and say, ‘Hey, now that you’re back home, what can you do to be a part of the progression and the solution for Orangeburg County?’” she said.

The 2002 Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School graduate said she figured the school board would be a positive place to start.

“Students are indeed our future, and I want to be a part of the change and the growth in Orangeburg. I want to be one of those people that push children out into the world to be able to compete on the state level and the national level in general,” she said.

“So in order to do that, I had to stop talking. ... I wanted to be part of the solution and take action. A lot of people get in the cycle of expressing their dislike of things, but they don’t necessarily discuss solutions to things,” Sharrow said.

She said she hopes to accomplish three things if she is elected to the school board.

“I want to help bridge the digital gap. That is one of the things that’s been top on my list. We have students who use technology outside of school daily, and they’re learning based off of the technology they use outside of school. I want to be one of those people who help incorporate more technology into our school systems because that’s the way of the world. Everything is going technology based,” Sharrow said.

She continued, “COVID really shed a light on how disconnected a lot – not just Orangeburg County – of school districts were from just the basic technology that was needed in order to have a successful school year outside of the classroom.”

Sharrow also wants to foster more community-school interaction.

Being an Orangeburg County native, a lot of my current classmates have children in the school system, but you don’t see a lot of interaction with parents and the schools. We have to start there. Kids’ first education comes from home.

“In wanting to be a part of this board, I want to push for the board to be more accessible and forward facing for the community to say, ‘Hey, we are here. We’re you’re liaison. Use us.’ That’s what you elected us for,” she said.

Sharrow said she’d also like to see the district take more advantage of grants and partnerships.

“There is a lot of free money in the nation itself for education. I do think being in a rural area, a lot of times we think inside of a box. I want to be a part of the board and a voice to be able to say, ‘Hey, we cannot continue to use cookie cutter approaches to the issues at hand.’ We have to think outside of the box and be more forward thinking in our initiatives so that we can grow. If the school district grows and progresses, it makes Orangeburg County itself a better place,” she said.

She said school consolidation has been an adjustment.

“It’s still an adjustment. Being a product of Orangeburg School District 5, we were our own entity. Back then it seemed as if we were considered a bit more metropolitan than the rural areas surrounding us. You could see that in the school and the maintenance of the schools.

“So with the consolidation, now with the work being done to the other schools, it’s starting to move in the right direction. But, of course, there are a lot of things that need to be done outside of maintenance on the buildings and schools that aren’t at full capacity in those smaller areas. For now it’s taken a step in the right direction, but you could always use more help.” Sharrow said.

She said there are always improvements to be made, including with the teacher shortage, teacher retention and student safety issues.

“It’s not just Orangeburg County, but it’s everywhere. ... Of course, in South Carolina our standard is minimally adequate. That’s the education that the public schools have to provide. Orangeburg County is doing a good job of trying to exceed, but I want to exceed and excel,” Sharrow said.

She said her tenacity would make her a good school board member.

“I want to hit the ground running. I am an Orangeburg native, I’m familiar with the places and the things here, but also in staying away from Orangeburg and Orangeburg County, I’ve seen how other areas work and operate. I have learned just from being from here and living here that we tend to live in a box, an Orangeburg County box.

“We’ve been doing that for years and years. It’s time for a change. I want people to know that I am here to provide an option for change. I don’t want to be that person who conforms to that cookie-cutter approach,” Sharrow said.

“Even if it works temporarily, eventually its’ going to stall. So you have to have a forward-thinking mind to be able to make these decisions because these decisions will potentially affect kids 30 years in the future,” she said.

Sharrow is a technical account manager at Zeus Industrial Products Inc. in Orangeburg. She received her B.A. in sociology/criminal justice from Claflin University and a master’s of business administration from Strayer University.