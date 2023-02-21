South Carolina State University’s 1890 Research & Extension Program has been given a $4.5 million grant to help farmers implement sustainable agriculture techniques.

It will be working with Mixon Seed Services, marking the 1890 program’s first-ever public-private partnership project.

The 1890 program announced the grant on Tuesday “to let the world know the really great job the university is doing in pushing out its research agenda,” Vice President & Executive Director of 1890 Land Grant Programs Dr. Louis Whitesides said.

The grant is from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Resources Conservation Services.

The money is designed to:

• Focus on regenerative agriculture and its potential to enhance the sustainability of underserved, limited resource farmers in South Carolina.

• Verify the benefits of climate-smart practices.

S.C. State’s 1890 program will partner with Mixon Seed Services and the South Carolina Black Farmers Coalition to educate and provide resources, including financial incentive opportunities, to small and minority farmers specializing in leafy greens and cover crops.

Whitesides said bringing the university and industry together will help make research more robust.

“You make a whole lot more strides to solve problems, because what's actually happening on the ground is being infused in what problems need to be solved by the university," Whitesides said.

Mixon Seed CEO Robert Etheridge sees promise in the partnership with the university.

“I think thing that struck me was the innovation, the willingness to step outside and do some things differently – not just taking the same old thing but trying something new,” Etheridge said. Also, there’s “a commitment to do what's right for farmers in the state of South Carolina.”

S.C. State President Alexander Conyers said “We are moving onward and upward.”

“The S.C. State and Mixon Seed Climate-Smart agriculture partnership marks yet another significant milestone in our strategic vision for fulfilling and preserving S.C. State University’s land-grant values of teaching, research and outreach,” he said in a release.

The partnerships will run for five years.

The grant is also designed to help in the effort against climate change.

“We are looking at means to reduce emissions of greenhouse gas. We are looking into ways to improve the health of the soil so that the productivity can happen,” 1890 Director of Strategic Initiatives, Evaluation and Engagement Dr. Lamin Drammeh said.

“The commodities that they will be growing, the way that they will be growing them and the practices they will use to grow them is all geared towards impacting climate in a positive sense,” Drammeh said.

“We're able to reduce climate emissions, increase sequestration, mitigate the impact and improve soil health and soil quality and increase the overall management of the farming practice. That's the ultimate objective,” Drammeh said.

The announcement of the grant and partnership was made on the campus of South Carolina State University in the President’s State Room.