39 new coronavirus cases in region

An additional 39 T&D Region residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there were 1,466 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 14 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 752,659 and confirmed deaths is 12,574.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 31 new cases, 13,382 total cases and a total of 318 deaths and 22 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 4 new cases, 1,953 total cases and a total of 61 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 4 new cases, 1,586 total cases and a total of 43 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.