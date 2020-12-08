 Skip to main content
39 new coronavirus cases in region
An additional 28 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Seven more Bamberg County residents and four more Calhoun County residents have also tested positive.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 2,115 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and four additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 220,961 and confirmed deaths to 4,253.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 28 new cases, 3,978 total cases and a total of 138 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 7 new cases, 778 total cases and a total of 38 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 4 new cases, 570 total cases and a total of 17 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

