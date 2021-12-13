37 more COVID cases in T&D Region

An additional 37 residents of The T&D Region tested positive for the coronavirus over a three-day period, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there were 2,045 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 17 confirmed deaths over the three-day period.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 744,162 and confirmed deaths is 12,454.

The totals by county are:

Orangeburg County: 26 new cases, 13,292 total cases and a total of 318 deaths and 22 probable deaths.

Bamberg County: 7 new cases, 1,938 total cases and a total of 61 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

Calhoun County: 4 new cases, 1,574 total cases and a total of 43 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.