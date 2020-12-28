37 more coronavirus cases in region

Thirty more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Bamberg County has four more cases and Calhoun County has three more cases.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 1,540 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 18 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 275,285 and confirmed deaths to 4,782.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 30 new cases, 4,766 total cases and a total of 145 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 4 new cases, 907 total cases and a total of 38 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 3 new cases, 744 total cases and a total of 17 deaths and 2 probable deaths.