37 graduate Leadership South Carolina

COLUMBIA – Thirty-seven participants from across South Carolina recently graduated from Leadership South Carolina, the state’s oldest and most respected leadership development program.

Graduates completed 120 hours of instruction about issues facing the state while their class project raised $70,000 for Orangeburg’s Robert E. Howard Middle School.

For more than four decades, Leadership South Carolina, created in 1979 by Gov. Richard Riley, has molded leaders in the only statewide program exploring the array of problems facing the Palmetto State. During the past 15 years, class projects have raised $600,000 for critical needs.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic required some speakers to address the class remotely, members traveled throughout the state during the nine-month program learning about education, the environment, economic development, social issues and future challenges. Sessions were held in Columbia, Seabrook Island, Greenville, Greenwood, Spartanburg and Florence with graduation Sept. 8 at the Lace House in the Governor’s Mansion Complex. Leadership South Carolina Board of Trustees Chairman Jason Bristol awarded diplomas while Dr. Ron Rhames, president of Midlands Technical College and a LSC graduate, presented Continuing Education Certificates to graduates.