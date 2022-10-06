36-year-old motorcyclist dies in Holly Hill crash

A 36-year-old Ladson man died in a three-vehicle collision near Holly Hill on Wednesday afternoon.

Wesley Ragland, of Friartuck Trail, died of injuries sustained in the collision, Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said.

Two others were also injured in the collision.

The incident began when a 2015 Buick SUV and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle collided on U.S. Highway 176, near Big Oaks Drive, S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

The two people on the Harley-Davidson were thrown from the motorcycle. A Honda motorcycle then ran over Ragland, who was the operator of the Harley-Davidson.

Ragland died at the scene.

The operator of the Honda and the driver of the SUV weren’t injured.

The passengers of both motorcycles were taken to the Medical University of South Carolina hospital for treatment.

The collision remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol and its multi-disciplinary accident investigation team.