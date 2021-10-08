36 more test positive for coronavirus in T&D Region

An additional 36 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in The T&D Region, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in the region.

Statewide, there are 1,334 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 64 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 701,555 and confirmed deaths is 11,205.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 30 new cases, 12,731 total cases and a total of 299 deaths and 18 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 5 new cases, 1,850 total cases and a total of 60 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,523 total cases and a total of 42 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.