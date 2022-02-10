36 more COVID cases in region

An additional 36 residents of The T&D Region have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in the region.

Statewide, there were 1,647 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 87 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 1,122,736 and confirmed deaths is 13,784.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 26 new cases, 19,184 total cases and a total of 346 deaths and 32 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 5 new cases, 2,753 total cases and a total of 62 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 5 new cases, 2,272 total cases and a total of 44 deaths and 11 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.