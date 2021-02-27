36 more coronavirus cases in region

An additional 34 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Two more Bamberg County residents have also tested positive.

No additional deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 1,112 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 18 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 442,957 and confirmed deaths to 7,546.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 34 new cases, 8,237 total cases and a total of 211 deaths and 5 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 1,357 total cases and a total of 48 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,123 total cases and a total of 28 deaths and 7 probable deaths.