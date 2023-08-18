An outreach ministry that has served the needy with food, clothing and other necessities for more than three decades is continuing in its mission.

Cooperative Church Ministries of Orangeburg, more commonly known as CCMO, started as a small effort among 13 churches. It has grown into a group of more than 20 churches serving thousands.

‘God has really

been good’

The late Pauline Atwill, who was in charge of missions at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, decided to take the reins on what would eventually become CCMO.

The late Roy Mikels, also a St. Andrew's UMC member, was eventually given the OK to help run the organization, with past executive directors including Brother Jeremiah O'Leary of the Order of the Brothers of St. Francis Xavier, the late Agnes Glover-Wells and most recently Barbara Troy.

Troy, an 84-year-old retired school teacher, has been volunteering at CCMO for more than a decade. She prays that the organization is able to continue its ministry. She was among those who gathered for CCMO’s 35th anniversary celebration, which was held at the Orangeburg County Convention Center on April 29.

“God has really been good to us. The Orangeburg community has been good to us, and they’re still good to CCMO. Orangeburg is a city that has a heart for people, and we thank them,” Troy said.

What began as a small effort became CCMO in 1988. Its dedicated volunteers have helped keep the organization going with a service that has expanded well beyond food to include the provision of medicine, eyeglass vouchers and, occasionally, bus tickets and motel rooms.

CCMO board member Sheryl King, a member of St. Andrews UMC, said CCMO has been a catalyst for positive change within the community.

“It has been a driving force to assist those who have food instability, as well as home instability with their electricity. It also helps provide some medical assistance,” King said.

“It actually originated at St. Andrews…. Our church felt so strongly about it that for over 15 years we held a huge mission dinner every year and sent proceeds there, as well as had volunteers drive their bus and enter information into the computer as a way of assisting,” King said.

She continued, “Once the number of people in the community that do have food instability was seen, it was really the springboard for our church’s own Shepherd Ministry, which we now have giving out boxes of food.

“CCMO was the springboard for so many ministries that developed at other churches. They don’t turn anyone away, and I think that’s the beauty of it.”

St. Andrews UMC member Edgar McGee said CCMO has evolved and withstood changes – and challenges – that the years have brought.

“To withstand and not disappear is a credit to those that started it and those that are there now. It’s a tough ride right now because there’s more competition out there and there may not be as many people making contributions, but it’s still there. I don’t think they get enough credit for quietly helping people that really need help,” McGee said.

“The community is a good community. It’s tough for all communities right now, but taking care of the least of us is all of our jobs. That’s what CCMO did. It filled a void,” he said.

Troy said a “love for people” keeps her and the other volunteers going.

“We feel like this is where God wants us to be. The group that started, it had a love for people. We have survived 35 years. It’s getting rough because everything is so expensive, and we’re getting so many clients now,” Troy said.

She continued, “We have more than we’ve ever had. We saw 225 different families in the month of May. We’re getting people from all demographic groups.”

‘They do a fantastic job’

CCMO maintains a stock of clothing and a food pantry.

A partnership with the City of Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities and its Project Good Neighbor program has provided CCMO with the opportunity to expand its outreach to include utility assistance.

The project's funds come from donations made by DPU customers, who sign up to add $1 to $10 to their monthly bill. The money is funneled directly to CCMO, which then helps financially strapped individuals and families pay energy costs.

The financial base for CCMO is its approximately 25 member churches, which contribute monthly to the ministry. While the organization does not depend on miscellaneous donations, they are welcome.

“That giving has been great in spite of what’s going on in the world. The churches have not forgotten us. As a matter of fact, we received a big donation from a church that’s not even a member church. We also got a large donation from a plant who had never given in December,” Troy said.

The Rev. Jerome Anderson, pastor of Unity Fellowship Community Church in Orangeburg, said his church donates to CCMO for a reason.

“They do a fantastic job. They are instrumental in helping people with food, light bills and basically making better decisions in life. I think they are a very vital part of what the church’s mission ought to be about,” Anderson said.

The pastor continued, “CCMO is able to reach some of the people that the church can’t reach. The other thing I really appreciate about them is many of their volunteers are basically over 75. I don’t see how they do it, but they have a passion and just a sincere desire to help people.”

Freddie Antley, Bess Goodwin, the Rev. Thelma Johnson, Margaret McDonald and Orangeburg couple Leroy and Frances Morant are among the arsenal of volunteers that keep CCMO running.

Antley, 81, picks up food for the organization as part of his duties that he has performed for approximately a decade.

“At my age, I need to stay as active as I possibly can. I also enjoy helping people because in my coming along, I had some help. So I just try and contribute back,” Antley said.

Johnson said it’s her “love for God” that causes her to help others. She said she also gets blessed by being a blessing to others.

“I don’t miss a meal because God provides for me. God provides when I help somebody else. There was a lady that came here and after I had talked to her, she said she was suicidal,” she said.

Johnson continued, “She said, ‘When I came here, I was just about to give up on everything.’ Her lights were off. She was just out of it. That gave me the opportunity to talk with her and let her know it’s not over.”

Goodwin has volunteered for more than 30 years at CCMO. While she shuns the title of assistant director, she fully embraces the opportunity to help others even amid feelings of being underappreciated.

“I like helping people. I see there is a need for it, but sometimes I’d like for the clients to appreciate it and not just come in and use all this profanity. ... We’re just volunteers. We’re here because of the love for our community and our church,” she said.

Goodwin said volunteers who have computer skills and are able to lift heavy items are all needed at CCMO.

“It’s not just at Christmas or Thanksgiving. There’s always a need. If someone can’t help CCMO, help somebody in the neighborhood. It may be a person with transportation needs in going to the doctor or grocery store. Somebody helped me, and I don’t mind helping somebody else,” Goodwin said.

Troy said a grants writer is also needed to help CCMO secure additional funding.

“Volunteers are very important. We have an assistant director, secretary, treasurer and receptionist. Fred picks up the food, and we have a lady who is the new food supervisor. She’s very good, and she can do so many other things. No one gets paid,” the director said.

The Rev. Eddie Williams, pastor of Trinity United Methodist Church in Orangeburg, is chairman of the CCMO board.

“This is a powerful ministry. There are a lot of people who sometimes wonder, ‘Where could I volunteer and give of my service and time?’ CCMO is an awesome place where they can come," Williams said.