35 test positive for coronavirus in region

An additional 35 people in The T&D Region tested positive for the coronavirus over a three-day period, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No additional deaths were reported in the region.

Statewide, there were 2,302 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and five confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 501,240 and confirmed deaths is 8,715.

DHEC reported numbers from Thursday, Friday and Saturday on Monday. The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 30 new cases, 9,322 total cases and a total of 246 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 1,466 total cases and a total of 53 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 3 new cases, 1,236 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.