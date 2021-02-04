 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
33 new coronavirus cases in T&D Region
0 comments
editor's pick alert

33 new coronavirus cases in T&D Region

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
coronavirus illustration

An additional 31 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Also, one more Bamberg County resident and one more Calhoun County resident have also tested positive.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 1,649 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 75 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 403,928 and confirmed deaths to 6,730.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 31 new cases, 7,336 total cases and a total of 187 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,221 total cases and a total of 44 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,075 total cases and a total of 26 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

TheTandD.com is your ticket to local news and more
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News