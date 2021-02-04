33 new coronavirus cases in T&D Region

An additional 31 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Also, one more Bamberg County resident and one more Calhoun County resident have also tested positive.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 1,649 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 75 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 403,928 and confirmed deaths to 6,730.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 31 new cases, 7,336 total cases and a total of 187 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,221 total cases and a total of 44 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,075 total cases and a total of 26 deaths and 3 probable deaths.