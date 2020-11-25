32 more coronavirus cases in Orangeburg County

An additional 32 residents of Orangeburg County have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Bamberg County has four more cases.

No new deaths have been reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 1,243 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 4 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 197,652 and confirmed deaths to 4,015.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 32 new cases, 3,662 total cases and a total of 132 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 4 new cases, 727 total cases and a total of 37 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 535 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 2 probable deaths.