31 new coronavirus cases in region

An additional 24 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Seven more Bamberg County residents also tested positive.

No additional deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 868 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 16 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 428,684 and confirmed deaths to 7,196.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 24 new cases, 7,910 total cases and a total of 202 deaths and 4 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 7 new cases, 1,313 total cases and a total of 48 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,103 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 6 probable deaths.