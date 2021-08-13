30 Orangeburg County residents test positive for coronavirus

Thirty more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Two more Bamberg County residents and four more Calhoun County residents have also tested positive.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region on Friday.

Statewide, there are 3,585 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 15 confirmed deaths

The total number of confirmed cases is now 535,121 and confirmed deaths is 8,847.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 30 new cases, 9,752 total cases and a total of 249 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 1,507 total cases and a total of 53 deaths and one probable death.

• Calhoun County: 4 new case, 1,277 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.