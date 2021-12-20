 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Fogle's Piggly Wiggly
editor's pick top story

30 more COVID cases in region

  • 0
coronavirus illustration

An additional 30 residents of The T&D Region tested positive for the coronavirus over a three-day period, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there were 2,586 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 31 confirmed deaths over the three-day period.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 749,656 and confirmed deaths is 12,532.

The totals by county are:

Orangeburg County: 22 new cases, 13,331 total cases and a total of 318 deaths and 22 probable deaths.

Bamberg County: 6 new cases, 1,948 total cases and a total of 61 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 1,579 total cases and a total of 43 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

People are also reading…

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

White House addresses Omicron, Sen. Manchin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News