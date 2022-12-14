 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
30 gunshots heard at Orangeburg apartment complex

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Roosevelt Gardens Apartments residents reported hearing 30 gunshots at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to incident reports.

Officers spoke with residents at the apartment complex, which is located on Presidential Drive, just outside Orangeburg.

Residents told officers they heard gunfire, but didn’t know the source.

Neither officers nor deputies were able to find any shell casings.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers responded to the scene immediately to assist while a deputy was on the way, the ODPS report states.

In a separate incident, a Shillings Bridge Road man claims a family member borrowed his 2005 Chevrolet Silverado on Monday but didn’t return it, according to an incident report.

The owner said the family member was supposed to drive the truck to Columbia and then return it.

On Tuesday, the owner called the family member and asked him to return the truck.

The family member said he was in Greenville, the owner claims. He also claims the family member cussed him out and blocked his number from his phone.

A deputy attempted to reach the family member, but wasn’t successful.

The truck is valued at $5,000.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

