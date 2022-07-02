 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3-year-old identified as victim in Cope accident

A 3-year-old Swansea girl has been identified as the child who was killed in the tractor accident in Cope on Friday.

Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle identified the girl as Jacqueline Major, of Hutto Road.

Fogle said her cause of death is pending autopsy.

“Our condolences go out to this family as well as our prayers to Little Miss Major’s brother, who was also injured in this incident,” Fogle said.

The accident happened around 11:50 a.m. near the intersection of Cope Road and Moorer Road, S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

The children, who were passengers in the tractor, fell out of the tractor and were struck by it, Tidwell said.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the children to the Regional Medical Center for treatment and then transported them to Prisma Health Richland, where the 3-year-old died.

The incident remains under investigation.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

