Incumbents Sandra Knotts and Kalu Kalu, and Annette Dees Grevious won Orangeburg City Council seats in Tuesday’s election. They will serve four-year terms.

Grevious, with 30 votes, defeated Diedra R. Sharrow and Connie L. Johnson, with 6 and 3 votes respectively, for Councilman Bernard Haire’s District 4 seat.

Haire, who has served in the seat since 1988, did not seek re-election and has served in the seat since 1988.

“I do want to be a true representative of the people that live in this district, representing their voice, through their interests, concerns, needs, improving the quality of life for the citizens of Orangeburg,” Grevious said.

Grevious said she will spend her term focusing on promoting economic development and reducing crime. She is a professor of speech and drama at Claflin University.

Councilwoman Sandra Knotts retained her District 6 seat with 23 votes to challenger Jack M. Grayton’s 5. Knotts has served on council since September 1993.

Knotts said previously she’d like to help complete projects that the city has in the works and work with city departments to improve the overall community.

Councilman Dr. Kalu Kalu ran unopposed for his District 2 seat and received 34 votes. Three write-in votes were cast.

This will be Kalu's second term.

“It is a great day in Orangeburg,” Kalu said. “My constituency believed in my leadership and has decided to give me a return-ticket to my seat for the next four years. I pray that I can live up to your confidence and never disappoint you. I thank you all.”

Turnout in Tuesday’s city election was very low, with a 2% turnout, according to Aurora Smalls, director of the Orangeburg County Voter Registration Office.

Smalls said she had expected turnout to be higher given the number of people running for the District 4 seat.